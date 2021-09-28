September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

sipa_35189012
News

Revealed: Date for Chelsea's Cup Tie Against Southampton

52 seconds ago
1006860721
News

'We Were Not Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Manchester City Defeat

30 minutes ago
1002914595
News

'We Need to Stay Realistic' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Champions League Defence

1 hour ago
sipa_35009438
News

'He is One of the Greatest' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

1 hour ago
sipa_32325772
News

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Juventus: Ben Chilwell Returns & Hakim Ziyech Starts

2 hours ago
sipa_35189012
News

Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Travelling to Turin Ahead of Juventus Clash

2 hours ago
1006860721
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's System Since Romelu Lukaku's Arrival

2 hours ago
Jorginho
News

Jorginho Discusses Number of Games as Chelsea Prepare to Face Juventus

3 hours ago
Publish date:

Revealed: Date for Chelsea's Cup Tie Against Southampton

Author:

The date for Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton has been revealed. 

Both sides required penalty shootout wins in order to progress from the third round and into the next stage of the tournament.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in a cup competition since the FA Cup semi-final in 2018. 

sipa_35187777

According to Sam Inkersole of Football.London, the fourth round tie will take place on Tuesday 26 October at Stamford Bridge, with a kick off time of 7:45pm.

The visitors knocked out Championship side Sheffield United and secured their progression to the next round last week.

Elsewhere Chelsea faced Aston Villa for the second time this season, with Thomas Tuchel experiencing his first ever Carabao Cup game.

sipa_35188970

Timo Werner's header in the second half gave the Blues the lead but the visitors soon equalised through Cameron Archer.

There was nothing to split the two teams come full time so the result was decided via a penalty shootout, taken at Stamford Bridge's Matthew Harding end.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was once again the hero in the shootout as he denied Marvelous Nakamba a successful spot kick.

Despite Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar with his attempt, Reece James was on hand to fire into the top left corner and send his side into the next round of the cup.

Chelsea will first play Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday but the Champions of Europe have their sights set on their upcoming fixture, which will see them continue their European title defence on Wednesday against Juventus.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube