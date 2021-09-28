Revealed: Date for Chelsea's Cup Tie Against Southampton

The date for Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton has been revealed.

Both sides required penalty shootout wins in order to progress from the third round and into the next stage of the tournament.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in a cup competition since the FA Cup semi-final in 2018.

According to Sam Inkersole of Football.London, the fourth round tie will take place on Tuesday 26 October at Stamford Bridge, with a kick off time of 7:45pm.

The visitors knocked out Championship side Sheffield United and secured their progression to the next round last week.

Elsewhere Chelsea faced Aston Villa for the second time this season, with Thomas Tuchel experiencing his first ever Carabao Cup game.

Timo Werner's header in the second half gave the Blues the lead but the visitors soon equalised through Cameron Archer.

There was nothing to split the two teams come full time so the result was decided via a penalty shootout, taken at Stamford Bridge's Matthew Harding end.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was once again the hero in the shootout as he denied Marvelous Nakamba a successful spot kick.

Despite Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar with his attempt, Reece James was on hand to fire into the top left corner and send his side into the next round of the cup.

Chelsea will first play Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday but the Champions of Europe have their sights set on their upcoming fixture, which will see them continue their European title defence on Wednesday against Juventus.

