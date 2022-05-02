Skip to main content

Revealed: Date Todd Boehly is Confident of Being Named New Chelsea Owner

The date in which Todd Boehly is confident of becoming the new owner of Chelsea Football Club has been revealed. 

Since they were put up for sale the beginning of March, the Blues have received a lot of interest from parties who were willing to make an acquisition of the reigning World and European Champions. 

As the process progressed a shortlist of bidders was named, with the Boehly-led consortium set to be the new Chelsea owners. 

According to Ben Jacobs, the American investor is confident of being able to complete the purchase of the west London side before May 31.

It was revealed on Friday that Boehly's consortium had been named as the preferred bidder for the club by Raine Group, despite a late offer from Sir Jim Ratcliffe in a bid that is said to be around £4.25 billion.

Offers from Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton were informed that they were unsuccessful, with the takeover process now approaching the end.

Boehly and his consortium have now entered a period of exclusivity which will allow them time to fully complete the purchase of the club and takeover from Roman Abramovich.

The bid will be taken to the UK Government for approval, and a new license will be issued by them in order for the sale of the club to happen.

After the all clear has been given by the Government, the Premier League will then conduct their own Owners' and Directors' Test ahead of the completion of the takeover.

