Revealed: Dates & Plans Of Chelsea's Return to Pre-Season Confirmed

Plans are starting to be made ahead of the 2021/22 season.
Chelsea will return to Cobham in the first week of July for pre-season, it has been revealed. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will come back together next month to prepare for the new season as they look to defend their Champions League crown and push for a title challenge in the Premier League.

Many of the Blues' squad have been at the European Championships this summer and will report back to pre-season duty later than the rest of the squad.

It has been reported by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal that the date of July 5 has been penned in for the return to Cobham. The Athletic also confirmed it would be next month. 

sipa_33416527 (1)

Goal report that Chelsea stars will return in a 'staggered approach' with other members of squad returning on July 6. Younger members of the squad, academy stars, and returning loanees will train with the first-team.

Chelsea have booked a camp in Ireland and are set to play against several local sides. This comes after two games against Arsenal and Spurs were confirmed prior to their Super Cup clash against Villarreal on August 11 ahead of their Premier League opener on August 14 against Crystal Palace.

What Thomas Tuchel said after Chelsea confirmed pre-season clashes against Spurs and Arsenal

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums," said Tuchel.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

