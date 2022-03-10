Revealed: DCMS & Nadine Dorries' Letter to MP's Regarding Chelsea Football Club Following Roman Abramovich Sanctions

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorris have sent a letter to Members of Parliament regarding Chelsea Football Club.

This comes after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government, preventing a sale of Chelsea as it stands.

The email sent to the MP's has been revealed by Absolute Chelsea's Matt Debono.

The special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

Dorries states that the licence will be kept under constant review and it will be adapted "as necessary", leaving the door open for the club to be still sold.

She wrote: "We are working urgently with the club and the Premier League to make sure the season is completed and that we address issues like ensuring away fans are not unfairly punished.

"The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities to adapt it as necessary to achieve the aims of protecting the national game. Whilst the licence published this morning does not include provisions for a sale, the Government will review any application from the club's owner to licence a sale. In doing so a priority would be ensuring no receipts are released to the owner."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

A previous statement from the government stated: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

