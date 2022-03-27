Revealed: Deadline for Final Bids to Buy Chelsea Football Club

The deadline for final bids to buy Chelsea Football Club has been revealed ahead of the prospective takeover.

Chelsea's takeover is currently being handled by American merchant bank, the Raine Group and it was initially rumoured that they wanted to finalise the sale by the end of March.

Since then, new information has arisen concerning the deadline for final bids to take over the west London club.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Daily Telegraph football news correspondent Matt Law, the deadline for final bids to buy the club from shortlisted groups must be submitted on or around April 11.

This news comes the day after Law reported that Raine Group promised fans that they would be considered and that shortlisted bidders would get the chance to make improved offers.

Law also reported that the Ricketts family have the money to satisfy Chelsea's demands but they face an uphill battle in doing so.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It was suggested recently that the preferred shortlist for bidders was not yet complete despite a number of names being confirmed.

It has been reported that the likes of Boehly, Ricketts family, Broughton and Pagliuca had all made it through to the next phase of the process.

Ideally, news of the takeover should be expected around mid April.

