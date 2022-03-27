Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Deadline for Final Bids to Buy Chelsea Football Club

The deadline for final bids to buy Chelsea Football Club has been revealed ahead of the prospective takeover.

Chelsea's takeover is currently being handled by American merchant bank, the Raine Group and it was initially rumoured that they wanted to finalise the sale by the end of March.

Since then, new information has arisen concerning the deadline for final bids to take over the west London club.

imago1010837067h

As per Daily Telegraph football news correspondent Matt Law, the deadline for final bids to buy the club from shortlisted groups must be submitted on or around April 11.

This news comes the day after Law reported that Raine Group promised fans that they would be considered and that shortlisted bidders would get the chance to make improved offers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Law also reported that the Ricketts family have the money to satisfy Chelsea's demands but they face an uphill battle in doing so.

imago0153020952h

It was suggested recently that the preferred shortlist for bidders was not yet complete despite a number of names being confirmed.

It has been reported that the likes of Boehly, Ricketts family, Broughton and Pagliuca had all made it through to the next phase of the process.

Ideally, news of the takeover should be expected around mid April.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010891630h
News

Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on 'Infectious' Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Partnering With Mason Mount

By Jago Hemming4 minutes ago
imago1007430060h
News

Mason Mount Responds to Chelsea & Italy Star Jorginho Being Knocked Out From the World Cup

By Jago Hemming49 minutes ago
imago1010700279h
News

Thiago Silva Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for Leadership Qualities

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010895322h
News

Timo Werner Believes Germany Suit Him Better Than Chelsea As He Makes Honest Admission During International Break

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Must 'Considerably Downsize' Atalanta Share to Complete Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Deadline for Bids Revealed as Boehly, Broughton, Ricketts & Pagliuca Make Shortlist

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010577584h (1)
News

Thomas Muller Heaps Praise on Chelsea Star Kai Havertz During International Break for Germany

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010798342h
News

Report: AS Roma Must Consult Chelsea to Sell Tammy Abraham Before 2023 Buy-Back Clause

By Nick Emms14 hours ago