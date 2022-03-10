Skip to main content
Revealed: Details of Chelsea's Special License After Roman Abramovich Sanctioned

Chelsea Football Club have been handed a special license to continue with football related activities following news that Roman Abramovich has been sancitoned by the United Kingdom Government.

The Russian had listed the club up for sale, but this will now be barred by the UK Government.

Here are the details of the special license granted, and what Chelsea can and cannot do as it stands.

The license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

The club are allowed to play employees of the club still, including the wages of the players and coaching staff.

Any fees, dividends or allowences to directors of Chelsea which are payable under obligations which pre-date the date of the license would still be allowed to 

Costs of travel to and from fixtures will also be allowed for the team and staff up to the value of £20,000 per game.

Costs of securty, catering and stewarding up to £500,000 will also be permitted.

Whilst spectators can no longer purchase tickets for upcoming fixtures, those bought before the March 10 sanctioning will still be allowed to attend.

Broadcasting remains the same, with fees received put into a special account and used to pay the players and staff rather than go to Abramovich.

Club Merchandise is not allowed to be sold so that no funds are made available to the Club.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea' but the special license is limiting the club, as things stand.

