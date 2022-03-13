Revealed: Details of Saudi Media Chelsea Bid Amid Club Sale Interest

Details of a bid for Chelsea by Saudi Media have been revealed.

Despite the recent sanctions that have been imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, the club is still able to be sold after his intentions to do so were announced last week.

There has been a lot of interest from various parties who are keen to purchase the club, with Saudi Media being one of the names linked with the intention of buying the World and European Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Goal some of their plans, should they be successful in purchasing Chelsea, include the renewing of contracts of key players such as Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, as well as the redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium.

They are also said to be keen on investing in their academy and women's side, two aspects of the club that have been so successful in recent years.

Mohamed Alkhereiji is the man who is leading their pursuit for the purchase of the club, and he and his children are believed to be Chelsea fans.

The report also says that Saudi Media make a turnover of around £770 million a year.

As it stands, the UK Government have recognised two different parties as 'serious contenders' to buy the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss is one group keen on buying Chelsea as well as British businessman Nick Candy, who is a Chelsea fan and was in attendance for their 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

There is also interest from New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, as well as the Ricketts family who own the Chicago Cubs.

