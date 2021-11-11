Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Edouard Mendy's Impressive Chelsea Save Success Rate This Season

    Author:

    Edouard Mendy's impressive save success rate for Chelsea so far this season has been revealed. 

    The 29-year-old has already been in fine form for the Blues, getting called into action more than he would've thought and hoped, that's the view of head coach Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks.

    "Let’s be honest, we were relying a little bit too much on the performances of our goalkeepers this season but still we have a certain stability and we want a certain stability mentally to overcome difficult situations in games," admitted Tuchel last month.

    imago1007386478h

    Mendy has kept nine clean sheets in 15 appearances in all competitions this term, which sees the European champions at the top of the Premier League.

    It is currently the international break with Chelsea's next fixture away to Leicester City in the league on November 20. Mendy will no doubt need to be on top form once again to ensure the league leaders avoid defeat at the King Power.

    Read More

    With Mendy in between the sticks, they have a great chance of doing so especially after WhoScored released the five goalkeepers with the highest save success rate in England's top four leagues. 

    The Chelsea goalkeeper is in second place behind Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. The Senegalese has racked up an 82.4 per cent success rate which has contributed to Tuchel's men only losing one game in the league this season - back in September against Manchester City. 

    He has been a revelation for the west London outfit and it appears he is only going to get better and stronger as his time in the capital continues. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007666249h
    News

    Revealed: Edouard Mendy's Impressive Chelsea Save Success Rate This Season

    20 seconds ago
    imago1007760639h
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Moving Closer to Leaving Chelsea on Free Transfer

    1 hour ago
    imago1007221939h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Fear Manchester United's Hunger for Jules Kounde

    1 hour ago
    imago1007657688h
    News

    Report: Real Madrid's Casemiro Makes Surprising N'Golo Kante Admission Regarding Position

    2 hours ago
    imago0043435432h
    News

    Report: Chelsea's Ross Barkley Believes He Can Get England Call-Up

    2 hours ago
    imago0028502819h
    News

    'The Fittest I Have Ever Been' - John Terry On Life Under Antonio Conte

    3 hours ago
    imago1007646181h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Blow In Race To Sign Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow

    12 hours ago
    imago1007424933h
    News

    'It Will Be Tough' - Tuchel Makes Honest Admission on Fixture Schedule

    13 hours ago