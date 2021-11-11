Revealed: Edouard Mendy's Impressive Chelsea Save Success Rate This Season

Edouard Mendy's impressive save success rate for Chelsea so far this season has been revealed.

The 29-year-old has already been in fine form for the Blues, getting called into action more than he would've thought and hoped, that's the view of head coach Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks.

"Let’s be honest, we were relying a little bit too much on the performances of our goalkeepers this season but still we have a certain stability and we want a certain stability mentally to overcome difficult situations in games," admitted Tuchel last month.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Mendy has kept nine clean sheets in 15 appearances in all competitions this term, which sees the European champions at the top of the Premier League.

It is currently the international break with Chelsea's next fixture away to Leicester City in the league on November 20. Mendy will no doubt need to be on top form once again to ensure the league leaders avoid defeat at the King Power.

With Mendy in between the sticks, they have a great chance of doing so especially after WhoScored released the five goalkeepers with the highest save success rate in England's top four leagues.

The Chelsea goalkeeper is in second place behind Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. The Senegalese has racked up an 82.4 per cent success rate which has contributed to Tuchel's men only losing one game in the league this season - back in September against Manchester City.

He has been a revelation for the west London outfit and it appears he is only going to get better and stronger as his time in the capital continues.

