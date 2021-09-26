September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Former Blue to Miss Juventus' Champions League Clash With Chelsea, Replacement Named

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Juventus as former Blue Alvaro Morata has been ruled out of the match.

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday on matchday two of the Champions League as Thomas Tuchel's side attempt to defend their title.

Speaking to the Italian press via Fabrizio Romano, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Morata will miss the clash.

sipa_35155695

It was previously reported that Paulo Dybala will be ruled out of the game, having left the match against Sampdoria with an injury.

Allegri proceeded to report that Moise Kean will start in Morata's place, having signed for Juventus from Everton.

The Italian side come into the game off a 3-2 win against their Serie A rivals whilst Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City at the weekend.

sipa_35155686

Juventus sit 9th in the table, having won two, drawn two and lost two matches in the league so far this season.

The news comes as a boost to Chelsea, who will face a depleted Juventus team.

A win will see Chelsea move to six points at the top of the group, whilst a loss could see the Blues drop significantly and be dealt a blow in their pursuit of retaining their Champions League title this season.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35256220
News

Revealed: Former Blue to Miss Juventus' Champions League Clash With Chelsea, Replacement Named

12 seconds ago
sipa_35256326
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Paulo Dybala is Ruled Out of Juventus Clash

27 minutes ago
sipa_35236183
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Honest Chelsea Verdict Following Manchester City Defeat

46 minutes ago
sipa_34757574 (4)
Transfer News

Chelsea Handed Antonio Rudiger Boost as Bayern Munich Director Rubbishes Rumours

1 hour ago
sipa_34757056 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Sell N'Golo Kante Next Summer Amid Real Madrid & PSG Interest

1 hour ago
sipa_35180687 (1)
News

'More Intense' - Emerson Reveals Difference Between Euro 2020 & Champions League Triumphs

2 hours ago
1006869045
News

'Important to Bounce Back' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_35001712
News

'That's Why it is Thanks to Them' - Jorginho Explains Idea Behind UEFA Awards Speech

3 hours ago