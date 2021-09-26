Revealed: Former Blue to Miss Juventus' Champions League Clash With Chelsea, Replacement Named

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of their clash with Juventus as former Blue Alvaro Morata has been ruled out of the match.

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday on matchday two of the Champions League as Thomas Tuchel's side attempt to defend their title.

Speaking to the Italian press via Fabrizio Romano, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Morata will miss the clash.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

It was previously reported that Paulo Dybala will be ruled out of the game, having left the match against Sampdoria with an injury.

Allegri proceeded to report that Moise Kean will start in Morata's place, having signed for Juventus from Everton.

The Italian side come into the game off a 3-2 win against their Serie A rivals whilst Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City at the weekend.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Juventus sit 9th in the table, having won two, drawn two and lost two matches in the league so far this season.

The news comes as a boost to Chelsea, who will face a depleted Juventus team.

A win will see Chelsea move to six points at the top of the group, whilst a loss could see the Blues drop significantly and be dealt a blow in their pursuit of retaining their Champions League title this season.

