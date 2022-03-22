Revealed: Four Bidders Who Could Have 'Inside Track' for Chelsea Takeover

Four bidders for Chelsea could have the 'inside track' in the race to seal a takeover, according to reports.

The Raine Group, the American merchant bank who are overseeing the sale of the club, have been reviewing all bids which came in before Friday's deadline.

Chelsea have been involved in selecting the preferred bidders as they whittle down the list to a shortlist of four, which includes chairman Bruce Buck, and directors Eugene Tenenbaum and Marina Granovskaia.

None of the bidders have been notified of a verdict and decision by the bank, however it's likely they will learn their fate by Thursday morning at the latest.

IMAGO / PA Images

Roman Abramovich has instructed Raine to select the best bid, not necessarily the biggest, with the Russian-born wanting the club to go to a group or individual with a proven track record, a vision for the club and easy access to funds.

As the Athletic outline the details, although there has been no communication or hints from Raine, they claim four parties have an 'inside track' and could be the four to be on the shortlist.

The parties include:

Todd Boehly's consortium The Ricketts family's consortium Sir Martin Broughton's consortium Woody Johnson's solo bid

They claim that the Centricus-led bid, as well as Nick Candy's consortium has a chance of making the list. However, the bid from the Saudi Media Group isn't among the frontrunners despite their 'strong' bid.

IMAGO / PA Images

Only Raine and Chelsea know who could be on that shortlist as they eye a preferred bidder by the middle of April, before completing a sale by the start of May.

