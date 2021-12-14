Revealed: Four Chelsea Players Make FIFA FIFPRO XI 23-Man Shortlist

The FIFA FIFPRO XI 23-man shortlist has officially been released, with four Chelsea names featuring in the squad.

The Blues were named the Club of the Year at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony following their Champions League triumph in May 2021.

The names on the 23-man shortlist are voted for by professional players rather than journalists or football fans.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Nizaar Kinsella took to Twitter to let the world know that four Chelsea players have officially made the FIFA FIFPRO 23-man shortlist.

The names include goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, as well as striker Romelu Lukaku.

Rather controversially, no Blues defenders made the shortlist, despite having one of the strongest defences in the world since manager Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January 2021.

The shortlist also included names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea recently placed very well in the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, being named Club of the Year, as well as having a total of five players in the final 30-man shortlist.

The names included Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku.

Of the three, Jorginho placed the highest, finishing third, beaten only by winner Lionel Messi and second placed Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea are the favourites of many to take home this season's Premier League trophy, with Liverpool and Manchester City their main rivals.

Currently, there is a point between each of the three going into the Christmas break, with Chelsea currently in third place.

