Revealed: Four Chelsea Players Named in Carabao Cup Team of Quarter Finals After Brentford Triumph

Chelsea have had four players named in the Carabao Cup Team of the Quarter-Finals, the most out of any side that played in the round.

The Blues came out 2-0 victors over Brentford to progress to the semi-final stages, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso and Saul Niguez were all included in the Team of the Quarter-Finals.

Kepa had a fine match as he registered a clean sheet, pulling off save after save in the first-half to keep Chelsea level going into the break.

Chalobah was trusted in the middle of the back three and proved his worth, not putting a foot wrong as he showed impressive leadership at such a young age alongside Malang Sarr.

Alonso was also inducted into the team as most of the Blues' attacks came from the left-hand side, through Alonso. His crosses saw several chances created as Brentford attacked down the opposite flank to target youngster Xavi Simons.

A huge boost for Chelsea saw Saul inducted into the side after a much improved performance. The Spaniard has looked out of place since he arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day.

His Chelsea debut saw him taken off at half-time against Aston Villa, with the same happening in his second appearance for the club.

Saul was then utilised as a left wing-back as he struggled for game time but returned to the middle of the pitch vs Brentford and impressed.

