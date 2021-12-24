Revealed: Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Lists His Five Greatest Teammates Throughout 21-Year Career

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has revealed the five greatest players he was lucky enough to call teammates over the course of his glistening 21-year career.

Having represented the likes of West Ham, Manchester City and New York City, Lampard was most famous for his 13-year career at Chelsea where he served as vice-captain to John Terry.

An all round quality midfielder, the 43-year-old is one of nine players, and the only midfielder in Premier League history to have scored 150 or more goals in the English top-flight division.

Speaking to Planet Football, via SportBible, Lampard listed the five greatest players he ever played alongside, four of which, unsurprisingly, he met in west London.

His first pick however, was Manchester City's Sergio Aguero: "I was not at Man City for long, but straight away you could see that this guy [Aguero] was world-class. The goals he scored on the training pitch every day were frightening and he took that on to the field.

"You only need to look at his record since he came to City to appreciate what a class act he is and he was great to play with."

Lampard then swiftly moved on to praise the likes of Gianfranco Zola, with whom he played for two seasons.

"He was fantastic on and off the field. A great fella and a fantastic footballer."

Continuing on the Chelsea theme, the former Derby manager was quick to point out the excellence of now-Real Madrid star Eden Hazard.

"There is no limit to how far he can go," he continued. "Hazard is the most naturally gifted player I played with and on his day he is unstoppable.

"He has said he wants to be up there with the best players in the world and he has the talent to do that. He just needs to add the consistency and the goals of a Messi or a Ronaldo to be considered in that class."

Finally, it should come as no surprise that the last two picks were captain John Terry and talisman Didier Drogba. The trio together were the face of west London side for several years.

"First and foremost they are great footballers, but they are also winners and that is what sets them apart from most players.

"In the big games, when it matters the most, these men, and that is what they are, stood up to be counted, and they are comfortably the top two I have played with for that reason."

