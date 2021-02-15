Revealed: Frank Lampard still being paid by Chelsea following January departure

Chelsea will continue to pay ex-boss Frank Lampard his wages till the end of the season unless he decides to begin a new chapter in his managerial career.

Lampard was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager on January 25 following a dismal run of results that saw his side slip down the league table just weeks after being tipped as title challengers.

However, the club didn't choose to pay up the remainder of his contract following his sacking and have kept his £75,000-a-week salary on the wage bill, a figure the Englishman would have to forfeit should he decide to take up a new managerial role before the end of the season, according to The Sun.

Following Lampard's axe as Chelsea manager, there were reports suggesting that he will not be put off a career in management despite being sacked by the club where he spent 13 years and won a host of silverware along the way.

The 42-year-old is expecting the arrival of a baby with wife Christine and hence, might take some time off, but friends of the former England international have said that Lampard is keen to prove himself as a successful top-flight coach when he does return to management.

Prior to Jonathan Woodgate's announcement as interim boss, Lampard had been linked with taking over at AFC Bournemouth after the club parted ways with Jason Tindall in early February, but reports suggested that he wasn't interested in taking the job at the Vitality Stadium.

Lampard was handed the Chelsea job after a successful spell at Derby County, and after 18 months of being at the wheel in west London, the club decided to part company with the club legend after weeks of speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Since Lampard's dismissal, Thomas Tuchel has steadied the ship at Stamford Bridge by bagging four wins and a draw in his first five games as Chelsea boss.

Under the German boss, the Blues have put together a run of form that has seen them climb up the league table in fifth, which is testament to the impact Tuchel has had since his arrival.

