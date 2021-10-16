Revealed: Chelsea on Verge of Making History With Victory Over Brentford

Chelsea could make history if they beat Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table ahead of fellow title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, and have only lost one league game so far this season.

Brentford are currently in seventh and the meeting between the two sides will be their first since 2017.

According to a statistic from BBC Sport, 'Chelsea have won each of their past six away London derbies in the Premier League, and could become the first team in English Football League history [top four tiers] to win seven such games in a row.'

The Blues' streak started with a 1-0 win away at Fulham last season, before beating Spurs a couple of weeks later.

They then beat Crystal Palace 4-1 and West Ham 1-0, at Selhurst Park and the Olympic Stadium respectively.

Arsenal were the fifth derby win in Chelsea's second league game of the current season, and a 3-0 win away at Spurs in the middle of September made it six in a row.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A victory against Brentford would therefore make it a seventh consecutive away win in a London derby, a new record.

The Premier League newcomers have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, including a win against Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

Saturday's game will also be the first time since 1947 that the two sides have met in a league fixture.

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT at the Brentford Community Stadium.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube