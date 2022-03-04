Skip to main content
Revealed: How Chelsea Have Been Affected & Are Handling Roman Abramovich Decision

Thomas Tuchel has commented on how Chelsea have been affected and are handling Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club.

Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

Speaking on how Chelsea have been affected by the decision ahead of their clash against Burnley, Tuchel opened up on the decision.

imago1010295044h

He said: "We have to live in this situation. It does not make sense to worry too much because we don’t have a lot of influence, not to say no influence at all. That was the bottom line. We are allowed to focus on football and do the best to focus on football. 

"This is what we try to do anyway, to create an atmosphere where you feel safe once you enter the building, where you feel calm because we do this on a daily basis. This can help now to deal with the situation."

The Blues head coach continued to discuss how his players and staff have reacted to the news.

imago1010302521h

"There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it," he continued.

"Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible."

A consortium fronted by Swiss and US billionaires Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly are also showing interest and a bid is being prepared but it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea.

imago1008609375h
