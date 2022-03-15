Revealed: How Chelsea Sale Could Be Decided Ahead of March 15 Deadline

The details of how Chelsea's next owner could be decided have been revealed after the Government gave Raine Group the green light to complete the sale process.

The UK government reportedly viewed Nick Candy and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as 'serious contenders', however it is unclear as to who the new owners would be.

But now it has been revealed how a decision over the next Chelsea owners could be decided.

As per Sami Mokbel, buyers have been advised that a cash offer for Chelsea, and being the highest bidder, will be crucial if they wish to win the race to buy the Club.

However other sources insist that any consortium or individual’s ability to preserve employment at all levels and fulfilling Chelsea's existing financial obligations will also be a key factor when deciding which bid is successful.

Nick Candy has already been identified as one of two parties recognised by the UK Government as serious contenders to purchase Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss believed to be the other.



Candy was believed to have had a meeting with Buck and Granovskaia after Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, a match he was attending as a Blues fan.

However, despite securing financial backing, Candy is unlikely to be the highest bidder as it was previously reported that Saudi Media made a huge £2.7 billion bid to purchase the Club.

The company are a fund involved heavily in funding media, advertising and sports brands across the world, according to Goal, and are now interested in acquiring Chelsea, with offices in Dubai, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen as to who will be preferred ahead of the March 15 deadline for bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

