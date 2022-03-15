Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: How Chelsea Sale Could Be Decided Ahead of March 15 Deadline

The details of how Chelsea's next owner could be decided have been revealed after the Government gave Raine Group the green light to complete the sale process.

The UK government reportedly viewed Nick Candy and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as 'serious contenders', however it is unclear as to who the new owners would be.

But now it has been revealed how a decision over the next Chelsea owners could be decided.

imago0152699627h

As per Sami Mokbel, buyers have been advised that a cash offer for Chelsea, and being the highest bidder, will be crucial if they wish to win the race to buy the Club.

However other sources insist that any consortium or individual’s ability to preserve employment at all levels and fulfilling Chelsea's existing financial obligations will also be a key factor when deciding which bid is successful.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nick Candy has already been identified as one of two parties recognised by the UK Government as serious contenders to purchase Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss believed to be the other.

imago1010479811h

Candy was believed to have had a meeting with Buck and Granovskaia after Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, a match he was attending as a Blues fan.

However, despite securing financial backing, Candy is unlikely to be the highest bidder as it was previously reported that Saudi Media made a huge £2.7 billion bid to purchase the Club.

The company are a fund involved heavily in funding media, advertising and sports brands across the world, according to Goal, and are now interested in acquiring Chelsea, with offices in Dubai, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen as to who will be preferred ahead of the March 15 deadline for bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010259064h (1)
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Ask Club to Withdraw Middlesbrough Behind Closed Doors Request

By Matt Debono2 minutes ago
imago1010257346h
News

Government & FA Respond to Chelsea's Request to Play Middlesbrough Tie Behind Closed Doors

By Matt Debono29 minutes ago
imago1010577559h
News

Kai Havertz Has 'No Problem' Paying to Travel to Away Matches for Chelsea

By Nick Emms36 minutes ago
imago1010576571h
News

Chelsea Bidder Nick Candy Resolves Funding Issues Following Private Meeting With Marina Granovskaia & Bruce Buck

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Issue Open Letter to Prospective Buyers

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010580505h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends UK Government Message After Latest Boris Johnson Call to Chelsea Fans

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010479508h
News

Premier League Executives Think Debt-Free Sale of Chelsea Could Be Unfair as Houston Rockets Owner Shows Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010453113h
News

Chelsea Request Middlesbrough FA Cup Tie to Be Played Behind Closed Doors After Ticket Sales Ban

By Matt Debono1 hour ago