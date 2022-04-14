Skip to main content
Revealed: How Chelsea Will Decide on Their Preferred Bidder to Take Over Club

Chelsea Football Club have revealed how they will make a decision on their preferred bidder to take over the west London club, according to reports.

The west London club has been up for sale ever since the beginning of March after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

Now, as we hit mid-April, a decision on the preferred takeover bid is expected to be confirmed next week, with insiders suggesting the winning bid could be worth as much as £2.75 billion, according to the Times Sport.

imago1011192498h

As per the Times, it will be current Blues owner, Roman Abramovich, alongside the Chelsea board who will make the final decision on the preferred bidder.

They will take into account recommendations from the Raine Group, the American merchant bank accepting bids for the club's sale, but the decision remains with the club.

The report goes on to state that the club will not necessarily choose the highest bidder. Instead, they will look to prioritise the future guardianship of the club, insisting their best interest is the club's future rather than money.

The UK government must sign off on the sale so that Abramovich is unable to profit from the proceeds.

imago1010500719h

Now that the bidding parties have been reduced to just four different groups, the final decision appears to be near.

The four groups include the Chicago Cubs owners Tom and Laura Ricketts, Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca.

