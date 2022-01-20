Skip to main content
Revealed: How FIFA's New Loan Rules and Regulations Will Affect Chelsea

The way in which FIFA's new rules and regulations regarding player loans will affect Chelsea have been revealed. 

Thomas Tuchel's side are notorious for loaning out multiple players every season, with many of them being youngsters who are looking for regular first team football in order to gain experience.

In the current campaign Chelsea have a multitude of different players at different clubs, ranging in terms of age and experience. 

imago1009078931h

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the European Champions will not be affected by the new rules that have been announced, with the Blues said to already be compliant with next season's regulations.

FIFA have announced that clubs will be limited to a 'maximum of eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out.'

However players who are aged 21 and under will be exempt from this rule, as well as those who have trained at the club.

For Chelsea though, this could mean that they might have to sell the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko as they may no longer be able to loan them out for another season.

imago1008672389h

The Blues have 21 players out on loan this season, with some remaining in England and others playing across Europe and the world.

Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja have been two of the most successful loans in the current campaign, with their performances for Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively impressing fans.

Chelsea have seen the benefits of loans in the past, with the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount now being established first team players for the Blues.

imago1008644093h
