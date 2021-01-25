Revealed: How Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea

Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager on Monday morning.

His downfall was a poor run of form following a 17-game unbeaten run which saw the Blues lose five of their last eight Premier League games.

On Monday morning, after 18 months in charge Lampard's sacking was confirmed by the club following a decline in recent results and performances.

But how did his sacking come about?

The Daily Mail have revealed all on what happening on Monday morning in the lead up to Lampard's departure.

"Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea during a 30-minute meeting at Stamford Bridge on Monday morning.

"The 42-year-old was on the way to the Blues' training ground in Cobham when owner Roman Abramovich called him in for a 9am meeting at Stamford Bridge, when he was informed of the club's decision to relieve him of his duties.

"At the meeting was the club's sporting director Marina Granovskaia and Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, with Lampard expecting to be sacked once the meeting was arranged."

Lampard's final game in charge ended in victory after a 3-1 in in the FA Cup against Luton Town on Sunday.

But his time is over at Chelsea, rightly or wrongly, and now the attention turns to Thomas Tuchel who is expected to take over in west London.

