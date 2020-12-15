Revealed: How Jose Mourinho was smuggled out of Cobham after Chelsea sacking in December 2015

Jose Mourinho's secretive departure from Chelsea's training ground in December 2015 has been revealed.

The Portuguese, who was and is the Blues' most successful manager, saw his second stint in charge at the club come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Monday 14 December.

It was a day that was coming, and the Athletic have revealed the goings on, on the Thursday three days later which saw Mourinho's time at the club come to a halt.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Chelsea's Christmas party was ongoing at the Cobham training base and at around 2pm, Bruce Buck and director Eugene Tenenbaum turned up at the training ground, which saw Buck text Mourinho in for a meeting.

"At around 2pm, some noticed Buck and the director Eugene Tenenbaum reporting in at reception and striding towards an office on the first floor. The chairman texted Mourinho and requested a meeting once the festivities were complete."

Mourinho's day at Chelsea were over. He knew it, as the Athletic report that he gave his coaching staff a heads up on what was about to happen.

After a 'civil' ten minute meeting, Mourinho was sacked.

Supporters unfearled a banner in support of Jose Mourinho after his sacking. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Chelsea's ploy to get Mourinho out the training ground discreetly was only starting to get planned after news surfaced of the Portuguese's departure, which saw media arrive in and around the Cobham training base.

"A plan was hatched to smuggle Mourinho off the premises involving Kevin Campello, the player liaison officer, being driven out of the training ground in the Portuguese’s Jaguar, yanking his hoodie down to cover his face and making sure the expensive watch on his left wrist was clearly visible.

"The pack took the bait. 'They followed him for half an hour before working out something wasn’t right,' says one of those involved in the subterfuge. Mourinho, meanwhile, crouched down in the boot of Silvino’s SUV as his assistant negotiated the speed bumps on the main drive, bade farewell to security at the gate and pulled out on to the main road before speeding off towards London unnoticed."

Full story on the Athletic here.

----------

