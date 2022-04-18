Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: How Many Games Chelsea Will Play By End of Season After Reaching FA Cup Final

Chelsea will play an incredible number of matches by the end of the season after reaching the FA Cup final, it has been revealed.

The Blues featured in the Club World Cup, Super Cup and made it to the final of the Carabao Cup, and now the FA Cup.

This means that Thomas Tuchel's men will have played an incredible amount of fixtures by the end of the current season.

imago1011381604h

The Blues will only miss out on a possible three matches - the UEFA Champions League semi-final two legs and the final of the European competition.

This comes after Chelsea were so close to completing a historic comeback against Real Madrid, going three goals up at the Santiago Bernabeu before Carlo Ancelotti's men pinned the Blues back to progress on aggregate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This means that the Blues will not play in the final three-match stretch in the competition.

Therefore, the Blues will feature in 63 of a possible 66 matches available to them from the beginning of the season.

imago1011169456h

Such stretch has seen Chelsea plagued by injuries this season, with Ben Chilwell suffering a long-term ACL injury that had derailed the Blues' season in December.

When asked about the large number of matches Chelsea will play this season, defender Antonio Rudiger was shocked as he said: "What you say!? Huh? Premier League, we know how it is. With all the cups we have, it's tough. We have to keep going!"

The Blues will be looking to finish the season strong and lift the FA Cup on May 14th when they face Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011385739h
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Impressive Semi-Final Record After Reaching FA Cup Final With Chelsea

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011329909h
News

New Date Set for Chelsea's Premier League Trip to Manchester United After Progression to FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011386001h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Triumph Over Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011381677h
News

'Nobody Will Argue With That' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has 'More or Less Everything'

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011384623h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Bold Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claim About Career Underachievement

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008989289h
News

Report: Chelsea Bidders Monitoring AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell for Technical Director Role

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011386071h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Reaction to Champions League Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010700277h
Features/Opinions

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: He's tall, good looking and he can strike a ball

By Chadley Nagel4 hours ago