Revealed: How Many Games Chelsea Will Play By End of Season After Reaching FA Cup Final

Chelsea will play an incredible number of matches by the end of the season after reaching the FA Cup final, it has been revealed.

The Blues featured in the Club World Cup, Super Cup and made it to the final of the Carabao Cup, and now the FA Cup.

This means that Thomas Tuchel's men will have played an incredible amount of fixtures by the end of the current season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues will only miss out on a possible three matches - the UEFA Champions League semi-final two legs and the final of the European competition.

This comes after Chelsea were so close to completing a historic comeback against Real Madrid, going three goals up at the Santiago Bernabeu before Carlo Ancelotti's men pinned the Blues back to progress on aggregate.

This means that the Blues will not play in the final three-match stretch in the competition.

Therefore, the Blues will feature in 63 of a possible 66 matches available to them from the beginning of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Such stretch has seen Chelsea plagued by injuries this season, with Ben Chilwell suffering a long-term ACL injury that had derailed the Blues' season in December.

When asked about the large number of matches Chelsea will play this season, defender Antonio Rudiger was shocked as he said: "What you say!? Huh? Premier League, we know how it is. With all the cups we have, it's tough. We have to keep going!"

The Blues will be looking to finish the season strong and lift the FA Cup on May 14th when they face Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube