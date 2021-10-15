Revealed: Chelsea Predicted to Concede Just Four Goals During 2021/22 Premier League Campaign

Chelsea have been predicted to concede only four goals over the course of their 2021/22 Premier League season, a supercomputer has revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently sat at the top of the table on 16 points, but have already conceded three goals while scoring 15 - a goal difference of positive 12.

But a supercomputer has now taken to predict the rest of the campaign which sees Chelsea finishing top of the pile.

It sees Tuchel's men finish 10 points clear, however the astonishing number if the amount of goals conceded.

They are predicted to concede four goals across the whole season. That means they are predicted to let only one goal in between now and the end of the season.

An incredible, but unlikely outcome. It also has Chelsea down to not lose another game this season following their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last month.

The top four has Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and new-boys Brentford in the Champions League spots, while Leicester City, Spurs and Arsenal linger down in 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Predictions are to be taken with a pinch of salt, particularly this, considering the outcomes it has given to the European Champions. But if it did happen, on the unlikely occasion, it would be an eye-watering campaign for Tuchel's side.

