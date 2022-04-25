Revealed: How Many Points Chelsea Need to Clinch Top Four

The amount of points that Chelsea will need to mathematically secure their spot in the Premier League top four has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit third in the table on 65 points, with a game in hand over Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur who sit below them.

Chelsea are on course to finish in the top four of the top flight of English football for the fourth season in a row, meaning they could play Champions League football once again.

IMAGO / PA Images

As the Blues prepare for their final six games of the season, they will need just seven points in order to finish in the top four.

Spurs and Arsenal are set to play each other in the North London derby in two weeks time, meaning at least one of those sides will drop points.

Chelsea winning their game in hand could stretch their points difference to eight, and therefore put them in the driving seat until the end of the campaign.

Christian Pulisic's 90th minute winner in the 1-0 victory against West Ham has now got them one step closer to their goal, with an FA Cup final against Liverpool also still to play.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Their final Premier League fixtures will see them travel to Manchester United on Thursday, with the Red Devils also looking to secure their spot in Europe.

Tuchel's Blues will then face Everton, Wolves and Leeds before the FA Cup final, and they will end their season with two home matches against Leicester City and Watford.

