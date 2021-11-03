Revealed: How Many Points Chelsea Need to Qualify From Champions League Group H

Chelsea now know how many points they need to qualify from Group H of the Champions League.

The Blues are the current competition holders, having beaten Manchester City in the final last season.

And after a win against Malmo on Tuesday night, Thomas Tuchel's side now know how many points they need to qualify for the round of 16.

With Juventus beating Zenit St Petersburg 4-2, Chelsea only need a point to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

The Italian giants are through to the next round already after a win at home to the Russians and with Chelsea beating Malmo, Tuchel's side will only require one point from their last two matches.

The Blues host Juventus at Stamford Bridge in the next round, looking for a win to see the club in with a chance of qualifying top of the group.

If Chelsea fail to get a point at home to Juventus, they will then need a point as they travel to Russia to face Zenit.

This shows just how crucial Chelsea's 1-0 win in Malmo was and if they failed to collect the three points in Sweden, the Blues would be in real trouble going into their final two matches.

