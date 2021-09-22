Revealed: How Much Andreas Christensen is Set to Earn From New Chelsea Contract

September 22, 2021
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen will earn around £140,000-per-week if he signs a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The Denmark international has been reported to be negotiating a fresh deal at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, with Chelsea keen to tie down the 25-year-old with less than 12 months left on his existing contract.

Despite making an eye-catching start to the previous campaign under former manager Frank Lampard, the defender was often named on the bench following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge, amassing just 27 appearances across all competitions last term.

During his recent appearance on the 'London is Blue' podcast, Matt Law of The Telegraph provided a major update on Christensen's contract situation.

"Christensen is done. Christensen is (going to earn) about £140,000-per-week as well. 

"I’m told he’s quite happy with it. In terms of Christensen agreeing and it being done, it’s done.”

In a recent interview, the centre-half had stated that he is very happy at his boyhood club, and he could very well extend his stay in west London, as he enters the final year of his existing contract.

Christensen said: "I know a lot is being said right now. I can not say too much (about his future at Chelsea), but I think it looks good."

The defender has made a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign, as he impressed in his side's league clashes against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool.

