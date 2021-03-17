Revealed: How much Aston Villa paid Chelsea to take Ross Barkley on loan

Report: Aston Villa paid Chelsea £11M to take Ross Barkley on loan this season

Ross Barkley has spent the season on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea and the fee that they paid to take him for the 2020/21 season has been revealed.

Barkley headed to Villa Park to join Dean Smith's side with opportunities for game time limited under then boss Frank Lampard.

He has been setback with injuries this term and has started 14 of Aston Villa's 27 Premier League matches this season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

From the 17 league games he has featured in, he has returned three goals and one assists.

And as per Football Insider, Villa paid Chelsea an £11 million fee to take the 27-year-old on loan for the current campaign.

A staggering fee after Chelsea landed the England international from Everton back in 2018 for a fee of around £15 million.

Villa have yet to decide whether they want to take Barkley on a permanent deal at the end of the season, with Chelsea'a asking price set at £35 million.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Dean Smith is still undecided over Barkley's future and the club were still weighing up whether a permanent deal would be worth it.

It was stated earlier this month: "Barkley will need to produce a consistent run of 'special' performances between now and the end of the season to seal a permanent Villa move."

However, Villa chief executive Christian Purslow 'likes the profile' of Barkley and is reportedly driving the idea of a permanent deal for the Chelsea midfielder.

