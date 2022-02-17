Revealed: How Much Chelsea Earned From UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup Triumphs

Chelsea received over £7 million for their UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup victories this season, according to reports.

The Blues became World Champions with a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in extra time in Abu Dhabi after previously lifting the Super Cup with victory over Villarreal at the beginning of the season, requiring a penalty shoot-out.

According to the Mail Sport, Chelsea received over £7 million for lifting both trophies.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The victory in Abu Dhabi on Saturday earned the club £3.6million in prize money from FIFA whilst Chelsea were awarded £3.7million for winning the UEFA Super Cup earlier this season

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping this can add to his summer warchest as he looks to improve his squad, who have failed to impress in the Premier League this season and sit a considerable way off Manchester City.

However, Chelsea have it all to play for in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League as they enter the latter stages of the season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuchel's side are also in a Carabao Cup final at the end of February as they face Liverpool in search of their third title of the season, adding to the continental success.

Chelsea's players did not receive any financial bonuses for winning either tournament this season but are entitled to a pay out in other competitions, as was negotiated with the club at the beginning of the season.

Therefore, there is extra insentive for the Blues to make the Champions League final this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube