Revealed: How Much Chelsea Have to Pay Brighton for Graham Potter
Today looks to be the day that Chelsea announce their new manager after sacking Thomas Tuchel.
Despite the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino being discussed among fans, there has been one front-runner from the start. Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter.
Now, reports this morning are claiming that Potter has verbally agreed to join the Blues and that the announcement is imminent.
However, we're in a world where money is king and a lot of fans are wondering how much it is going to cost Chelsea to buy him out of his current contract with the Seagulls.
According to John Cross of The Mirror, Chelsea will have to pay Brighton £20million in compensation for Potter.
When compared to the megabucks players go for it doesn't look like a lot but for a manager, this is a lot of money.
If this number is to be believed then Chelsea will have paid the second highest ever transfer fee for a manager.
The most expensive manager in the world is Julian Nagelsmann, who cost Bayern Munich €25million when they signed him from RB Leipzig last year.
This is a bold move by Todd Boehly and his consortium, however, if it works then everyone will forget about the drama surrounding the deal in a few years.
