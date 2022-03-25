Revealed: How Much Chelsea Is Set to Be Sold for as Raine Confirm Shortlist

It has been revealed as to how much Chelsea is set to be sold for as Raine Group confirm the shortlist of preferred bidders for Chelsea.

Reports have stated that Todd Boehly's consortium and a group led by Sir Martin Broughton are on the shortlist, whilst the Ricketts family are still to hear.

As per the Times, insiders estmate that Chelsea will be sold for a deal between £2.5 billion and £2.75 billion.

This comes after the bidders were made aware of the next steps once they have been put on the shortlist.

The wait went on for the successful bidders to make the next stage of the process and, as expected, both the Boehly and Broughton consortiums have been shortlisted to proceed.

Boehly's consortium consists of Hansjorg Wyss, Jonathan Goldstein, Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone.

While the Broughton bid is backed by Lord Sebastian Coe, Joshua Harris, David Blitzer, as well as Wall Street investment banker Michael Klein and Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

Now it has been revealed that the successful bid will be between £2.5 billion and £2.75 billion.

Reports at the beginning of the month stated that Roman Abramovich wanted to receive £3 billion for the Club, however it now looks like the Russian will settle for less.

The money will be frozen into a separate account before being decided on where the money will go, most likely to a charity benefitting the victims of the war in Ukraine.

