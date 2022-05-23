Revealed: How Much Chelsea Stars Earned From Premier League Third Placed Finish

The prize money fee that the Chelsea squad have received has been revealed after Thomas Tuchel's men finished third in the Premier League.

A 2-1 victory over Watford on the final day ensured that the Blues finished behind Liverpool and Manchester City for the 2021/22 season.

As has been revealed by inews, Chelsea will receive over £30 million for finishing third.

IMAGO / PA Images

In total, the Blues receive £39.6 million, £2.2 million more than fourth-placed Spurs.

Manchester City received the most, raking in £44 million for lifting the Premier League, whilst bottom of the league Norwich only received £2.2 million.

Chelsea will have hoped to have finished higher in the league but injuries to key players saw the Blues drop to third, losing both domestic cup finals to Liverpool also.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has looked back at their season in recent days, labelling it as a challenging one for several reasons.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if he has ever had a more challenging season in management, the Germain said: "No, this makes it maybe at the very top of the list of seasons that we've had.

"I don’t judge seasons like this because in the moment and while you are doing it as a manager, it always feels challenging and always feels demanding. I don’t judge it as if it's more demanding.

"It can be from results, from the atmosphere in the dressing room, from crazy things like sanctions, which nobody could predict or ever think of.

"It was very challenging but at the same time, it was also demanding but also a lot of fun.

"This is a pure pleasure to be in the middle of it and still have the chance to guide the team and to be a part of it. So it is fine. We always try to adapt and find solutions."

