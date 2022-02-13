Skip to main content
Revealed: How Much Chelsea Will Receive After Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea's prize money for winning the Club World Cup has been revealed.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final of the competition on Saturday night, having beaten Al Hilal earlier in the week to reach the last stage of the tournament.

Kai Havertz's penalty deep into extra time was enough to seal the win and make certain his side won the trophy for the very first time.

imago1009784380h

According to Football.London, Chelsea are set to receive £3.6 million for their Club World Cup triumph at the weekend.

The Blues qualified for the tournament through their Champions League final win in May, beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to win the coveted title for the second time.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel's side entered the week's competition at the semi-final stage and beat Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to Romelu Lukaku's close range finish.

Chelsea then returned to the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium just three days later to beat Palmeiras and ensure that they have won every major trophy possible.

imago1009797506h

Lukaku opened the scoring for the Blues at the start of the second half, thumping a header into the back of the net from Callum Hudson-Odoi's left sided cross.

Their Brazilian opponents soon equalised though, with Raphael Veiga scoring from the spot after Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

At the end of the 90 minutes the score remained level and thus extra time was required, with cup final hero Havertz scoring a penalty in the 117th minute to win Chelsea the title.

imago1009795445h
