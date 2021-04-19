Revealed: How much Chelsea will receive for joining European Super League

Chelsea will receive a welcome bonus for joining the new European Super League competition.

They are among 12 of the founding clubs for the new competition which is a breakaway league, an alternative to the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side confirmed their involvement on Sunday following a club statement, and it has since seen them leave the European Club Association.

Chelsea's intentions behind joining the new league was due to the fear of being left behind by their rivals if they didn't back the new idea.

How much is the European Super League worth to Chelsea?

As per the Financial Times, clubs will receive a welcome bonus of between €200 million and €300 million. This is a guaranteed figure after they signed a binding agreement to form the European Super League.

The Super League's 15 permanent, and founding, members will jointly own a newly incorporated company in Spain which will share all future media and sponsorship rights derived from the competition.

They have held talks with the likes of Amazon, Facebook, Disney and Sky regarding broadcast rights that could raise revenues to €4 billion per year, double the amount currently earned from the Champions League.

What has Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had to say on the announcement?

The Chelsea head coach was placed in front of the media on Monday and left his faith in the club to make the right decisions.

"I have known about it since yesterday," said Tuchel on the European Super League.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part.

"On my badge at Chelsea it says I have to play my role, everyone has to play their role and mine is to be a coach and to be focused. We have an important game coming up."



