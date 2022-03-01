Skip to main content
Revealed: How Much Money Chelsea Will Receieve if They Beat Luton Town in FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, with a place in the quarter finals at stake.

A victory over Plymouth Argyle in the last round set up the clash at Kelinworth Road despite the Blues requiring extra time.

It has now been revealed how much Chelsea will earn if they progress into the quarter finals with victory over Luton.

imago1007507479h

The FA website confirmed the figures, stating that Chelsea will certainly earn £32,500 as a broadcast fee for appearing on the BBC Red Button.

A victory in the fifth round sees the winner receive £180,000 from the competition prize fund.

Read More

Chelsea go into the match on the back of a Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to bounce back and make progress in another competition.

imago1010211871h

"It was a bit rough for us but since we came back from Abu Dhabi. We had a tight game against Crystal Palace, trained very well after," Tuchel stated. "Played a good match against Lille, trained even better after. I feel the group growing and it proved it in this game.

"We’re coming back. We got quality back today with Reece who made a huge impact for us and we’re in good shape."

Tuchel will be hopin his side can show another good performance as they look to compete for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League towards the end of the season, with Premier League hopes rapidly vanishing.

