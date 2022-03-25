Revealed: How Much Raine Group Are Set to Make From Chelsea Sale

The amount of money that Raine Group will receive from the sale of Chelsea Football Club has been revealed.

Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month and despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government, the sale is still expected to take place.

Raine Group are overseeing the process, with a number of parties showing their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions.

According to The Telegraph, Raine Group are set to earn around £30 million from the sale of Chelsea.

It was reported that the sale of the club would cost between £2.5 billion and £2.75 billion, with Raine set to reveal their shortlist of bidders.

Successful bidders have begun to emerge as those who are on the shortlist made by Raine Group, with consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton said to have reached the next stage.

The Ricketts family, who have also been heavily linked with a takeover, are also said to have been told by Raine that they are on the shortlist.

As well as this, Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca has emerged as the fourth party who are through to the next stage of the process.

Consortiums have been told that a finalised takeover of the west London club could be completed by the end of the month.

They are also expected to hear the details of the next stage in the next 24 hours.

