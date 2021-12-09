Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Convinced Coach Anthony Barry to Stay at Chelsea After Frank Lampard Dismissal

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel convinced Anthony Barry to remain at the club despite Frank Lampard's sacking earlier in the year, it has been revealed.

The coach joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic under Frank Lampard and impressed the coaches and players at the club.

As per the Times, Tuchel convinced the set-piece coach to stay at the club after Lampard was dismissed.

imago1006332162h

The report states that his reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea.

This is due to Barry's view that he will best develop learning alongside Tuchel, who is at a 'different level'.

The Times cite Tuchel's game model and tactical detail alongside his 'human qualities' as the reason that Barry declined the head coach roles at other clubs.

Read More

Chelsea have improved in particular from set-pieces since Barry came into the club, scoring the fifth most out of Premier League clbus since his arrival.

imago1004494697h

He has clearly been a key part of the coaching team, leading to Tuchel wanting to keep him at the club even after Lampard's dismissal.

It was uncertain as to whether Barry would stay or follow Lampard out of the door as the pair had a strong relationship, undergoing the same coaching course together as they looked to get into the game.

Chelsea will be glad to have kept Barry at the club as is clear through Tuchel's praise when he wrote about the coach in the Blues' programme notes recently.

“It is a good sign when Andreas starts to score — and I think our set piece coach, Anthony Barry, can be very, very proud!” he wrote.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007967604h
News

Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Convinced Coach Anthony Barry to Stay at Chelsea After Frank Lampard Dismissal

13 seconds ago
imago1008270825h
News

Thomas Tuchel Handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek Blow to Further Chelsea's Injury Worries

30 minutes ago
imago1008510502h
News

Zenit Boss Believes Chelsea's Rotation Cost Tuchel's Blues Champions League Group H Top Spot

1 hour ago
imago1008213195h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Have to Face Reality After West Ham Defeat & Zenit Draw

1 hour ago
imago1008527964h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Reece James Admission Regarding Midfield Role for Chelsea vs Zenit

9 hours ago
imago1008453092h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid 'Emerging as Favourites' to Sign Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger for Free

10 hours ago
imago1008453039h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta's Honest Assessment of Chelsea's 'Not Good Enough' Performance vs Zenit

9 hours ago
imago1008429739h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutal Message to Chelsea Squad Following Zenit Draw

10 hours ago