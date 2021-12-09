Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Convinced Coach Anthony Barry to Stay at Chelsea After Frank Lampard Dismissal

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel convinced Anthony Barry to remain at the club despite Frank Lampard's sacking earlier in the year, it has been revealed.

The coach joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic under Frank Lampard and impressed the coaches and players at the club.

As per the Times, Tuchel convinced the set-piece coach to stay at the club after Lampard was dismissed.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The report states that his reputation has led to approaches from Cardiff City, Aberdeen and Tranmere Rovers but decided to stay at Chelsea.

This is due to Barry's view that he will best develop learning alongside Tuchel, who is at a 'different level'.

The Times cite Tuchel's game model and tactical detail alongside his 'human qualities' as the reason that Barry declined the head coach roles at other clubs.

Chelsea have improved in particular from set-pieces since Barry came into the club, scoring the fifth most out of Premier League clbus since his arrival.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He has clearly been a key part of the coaching team, leading to Tuchel wanting to keep him at the club even after Lampard's dismissal.

It was uncertain as to whether Barry would stay or follow Lampard out of the door as the pair had a strong relationship, undergoing the same coaching course together as they looked to get into the game.

Chelsea will be glad to have kept Barry at the club as is clear through Tuchel's praise when he wrote about the coach in the Blues' programme notes recently.

“It is a good sign when Andreas starts to score — and I think our set piece coach, Anthony Barry, can be very, very proud!” he wrote.

