Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Decides on His Chelsea Team Every Game

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has outlines his reasoning behind his selection decisions on a game-by-game basis.

It's been a successful start to life in west London for the German having already won the Champions League just four months into his tenure.

Tuchel has utilised his packed squad, which is filled with quality in depth, and rotated his side in order to keep the freshness in the legs which has also coincided with the Blues making an unbeaten start to the season.

Now the first international break is over, the schedule will start to ramp up. It'll be three games a week for Chelsea for the most part and that begins on Tuesday night when they begin their defence of their Champions League title.

They face Zenit St Petersburg in the opening group game of Group H in Europe.

Tuchel could opt to make several changes from the side that beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, and he revealed how his team selection varies on many different factors.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of the clash against Zenit on Tuesday, on team selection Tuchel said: "First of all, we do it step by step always. In my head sometimes I think about two matches but not more than two. We need wins to keep the momentum going, there's nothing more important than winning.

"For that, we need a certain spirit and this is what we have to care of every single day. This started today again and we have to live it and fight hard, and do everything to keep the points because in a period like this where you have so many games, it's the most important and helps you so much to overcome fatigue, not so easy personal situations where you have been on the bench but still it's positive energy coming from wins. To be able to win, we need to perform and that's the challenge."

Tuchel's method of lineup has been dependent on the opposition on occasions. He was quizzed on whether he does pick certain players for specific game. He replied: "Sometimes, but it's very rarely because this is theory. In real life you need rhythm, confidence and it's about link of play, who is good with who and who has momentum, and whom not to disturb in the moment. It's not to overthink because in the end you can suggest what Aston Villa, Zenit are doing, but I don't know it - are they playing a 4-4-2, 4-3-3, do they play deep? Do they press high?

"So because I don't do it, I cannot put the perfect plan and the players in the perfect position because I know what's going to happen. It's not like this, players should deserve to play and once they are on the pitch and perform, it's about the group effort.

"Once we see someone a bit tired or somebody pushing really hard in the minutes he gets, it's maybe a moment for change to keep the atmosphere good in the squad. The challenge for me is to not overthink it."

