Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Will Prepare for Chelsea's FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will be meditating ahead of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley.

The Chelsea boss will be tasting his first final in charge of the Blues since his arrival back in January. He has guided Chelsea to two finals as well as on the verge of finishing in the top four.

They travel to Wembley on Saturday evening and Tuchel is ready to win his first trophy at the club, but admits the nerves will continue to increase as kick-off gets closer and closer.

sipa_32710819 (4)

Meditation is what Tuchel will resort to ahead of the game to calm those nerves.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“I try to wake up early and do some sports and some meditation and then be ready to prepare the first meeting. Just twenty minutes breathe in, breathe out. And try hard to do nothing.

sipa_33331856

“Some years ago I came into this. It helped me and it was a nice experience. When I was a coach at Dortmund. Sometimes I do it twice a day, other times I forget and go without it for a couple of weeks.

“Usually I fly 20 or 30 centimetres off the floor. I glide around the room. No it is nothing special. It is breathing and trying hard to do nothing.”

He added: “The tension will grow once we arrive at Wembley. There will be a certain energy in the air that you maybe cannot be prepared for. You will feel it and embrace it and go for the challenge and do what we all love at the very best level.”

