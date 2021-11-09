Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Revealed: Impressive Conor Gallagher Statistic From Crystal Palace Loan so Far

    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has received a lot of praise this season already following his loan move to Crystal Palace as his 2021/22 campaign has been off to a flying start.

    The 21-year-old has been on loan at four different clubs in the last three years, currently enjoying his time at Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

    WhoScored released their list of the top 10 most in form England players  in Europe's top five leagues for the 2021/22 season.

    Conor Gallagher ranked second in the list with an average form rating of 7.76, just behind Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe.

    Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarrod Bowen all feature in the top five, as former Chelsea star Tino Livramento finished in sixth place.

    Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Michael Keane also featured.

    Gallagher has been in stunning form this season, having scored four in 10 league appearances this year, and manager Vieira is over the moon with his development.

    “Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team,”

    “The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well.

    “When he’s on the field he’s working hard every single day and he is a player that wants to fulfil his potential and I think that is a really important tool to have as a player, to improve yourself and keep challenging yourself."

