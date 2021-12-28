Revealed: Impressive Jorginho Statistic After Chelsea Brace vs Aston Villa

There is an impressive statistic regarding Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after the midfielder bagged a brace of penalties against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Italian converted in the first half to equalise after Callum Hudson-Odoi was brought down and sealed the three points in added time, scoring from the spot after Romelu Lukaku was fouled in the box.

But as WhoScored have revealed, no player has scored more goals for Chelsea since the start of last season than Jorginho.

The 29-year-old's impressive penalty technique has paid off with his infamous step, hop, jump fooling goalkeepers across Europe.

The Blues have benefitted from Jorginho's goals, with him being their go-to penalty taker, even since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has taken penalties for every club he has played for, including his national team Belgium, but will struggle to take the duty away from one of Europe's best penalty takers.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Jorginho has scored 17 goals for Chelsea since the start of last season, with each and every one coming from the penalty spot.

This is also credit to Chelsea's attackers, who do well to draw fouls inside the box and know that this will more likely result in a goal for their side.

Jorginho has shown his composure, scoring a penalty in the last minute against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge to claim all three points for his side before bagging a brace from the spot on Boxing Day.

Last season saw Jorginho end the season as Chelsea's top goalscorer and he could do it again this year as he currently leads the race.

