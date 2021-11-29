Revealed: Impressive Mason Mount Statistic in 2021/22 Premier League Campaign

An impressive Mason Mount statistic has been released that goes a way to explain why he is among the best young players in the world right now.

The 22-year-old is named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, amongst four of his Chelsea teammates.

He has also been crucial for his side this season, despite having missed a month of action due to an operation on his wisdom tooth.

As per WhoScored.com, Mason Mount this season has created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities than any other player in the Premier League with five or more starts.

According to the football statistics page, he creates on every 105 minutes, which goes to explain why he is such a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

His first two seasons at Chelsea saw him appear in 37 and 36 of a possible 38 Premier League games; an outstanding statistic for somebody of his age.

He also went on to become 2020/21 Chelsea Fans' Player of the Year in May, right before getting the assist for the winning goal in the Champions League final.

Mount announced that he was over the moon with his inclusion in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, which saw him place 19th.

“To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement," he said.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind.

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular."

