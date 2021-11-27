Revealed: Impressive Reece James Stat For 2021/22 Season

Chelsea full-back Reece James has been in firing form this season and his performances have not gone unseen.

The right-back has scored five goals this season already, with his counterpart Ben Chilwell having found the back of the net three times.

The two wide players have been key to Thomas Tuchel's pressing and offensive football this season, having recently terrorised Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side in a 3-0 win that could have been far greater.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Daily Mail crunched the statistics so far this season comparing both Chelsea full-backs alongside the likes of Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While both James and Chilwell have the fewest appearances out of the quartet, they top the group in terms of goals.

James has racked up four league goals this season, meaning he is the Blues' top scorer in the top-flight league this season.

Only Christian Pulisic, who has scored twice this league season, can better his minutes per goal ratio at Chelsea - but the American was absent for seven weeks of his side's fixtures due to injury.

IMAGO / Action Plus

On top of this statistic, James' four goals have come with an expected goals ratio of just 1.1, meaning that he has overachieved in terms of what was expected of him.

The Chelsea youngster's influence down the right side of Thomas Tuchel's squad also cannot be undervalued.

From his 12 dribbles attempted this season, James has a 75 per cent success rate, landing him ahead of the other three full-backs once again.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube