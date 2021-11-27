Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: Impressive Reece James Chelsea Stat for 2021/22 Season

Author:

Chelsea full-back Reece James has been in firing form this season and his performances have not gone unseen.

The right-back has scored five goals this season already, with his counterpart Ben Chilwell having found the back of the net three times.

The two wide players have been key to Thomas Tuchel's pressing and offensive football this season, having recently terrorised Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side in a 3-0 win that could have been far greater.

imago1008114256h

The Daily Mail crunched the statistics so far this season comparing both Chelsea full-backs alongside the likes of Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While both James and Chilwell have the fewest appearances out of the quartet, they top the group in terms of goals.

James has racked up four league goals this season, meaning he is the Blues' top scorer in the top-flight league this season.

Read More

Only Christian Pulisic, who has scored twice this league season, can better his minutes per goal ratio at Chelsea - but the American was absent for seven weeks of his side's fixtures due to injury.

imago1008209788h

On top of this statistic, James' four goals have come with an expected goals ratio of just 1.1, meaning that he has overachieved in terms of what was expected of him.

The Chelsea youngster's influence down the right side of Thomas Tuchel's squad also cannot be undervalued.

From his 12 dribbles attempted this season, James has a 75 per cent success rate, landing him ahead of the other three full-backs once again.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008209788h
News

Revealed: Impressive Reece James Stat For 2021/22 Season

56 seconds ago
imago1008121561h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost as Kai Havertz Declared Fit to Face Man United

30 minutes ago
imago1008209779h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Talks With Juventus’ Federico Chiesa Rubbished

1 hour ago
imago1008211724h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer for Federico Chiesa Would Be 'Very Tempting' to Juventus

1 hour ago
imago1006314387h
News

Man Utd Trio Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani & Mason Greenwood Could Return for Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008209824h
News

Juventus Boss Max Allegri Opens Up On Chelsea Thrashing

2 hours ago
imago1008236275h
News

Revealed: Why Ralf Rangnick Rejected Chelsea but Accepted Manchester United Offer

3 hours ago
imago1008214787h
News

Michael Carrick: Manchester United Confident of Chelsea Upset

3 hours ago