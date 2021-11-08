Revealed: Impressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek Champions League Statistic for Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has registered an impressive statistic for Chelsea in the Champions League this season.

The 25-year-old has impressed for Tuchel's side and put in a fine performance in the Blues' last Champions League clash, away to Malmo.

It has now been revealed by Squawka Football the the midfielder has completed more take-ons than any other Chelsea player in the competition this season.

The Englishman attempted 12 take-ons this season, completing ten of these.

This imrpressive statistic comes after WhoScored revealed another fantastic statistic for Loftus-Cheek, this time in the Premier League.

The midfielder leads the line in most successful dribbles this season, showing the quality he offers to Thomsa Tuchel and Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek averages more dribbles per 90 than any other central midfielder with 4.6 per game.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham but was less than impressive as the Cottagers went down. However, he has been on good form during his limited appearances this season and has been utilised ahead of summer signing Saul Niguez.

When discussing his reasoning for playing Loftus-Cheek, Tuchel said:

"So we decided to put Ruben because we were aware of their high pressing in midfield but we wanted to go through midfield.

"Ruben and Kova [Mateo Kovacic] can not only pass but drive with the ball to escape the press. That is the reason we picked them."

The Blues will be hoping that their midfield man can continue his run of form which has helped Chelsea top the Premier League and move into a good place in Group H of the Champions League.

