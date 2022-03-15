Revealed: Interested Bidders Told to Increase Stamford Brige Capacity to Expand Revenue

An industry brochure for prospective buyers of Chelsea has told interested parties that increasing the capacity of Stamford Bridge from 45,000 to 62,500 would see match-day revenue increase from £70 million to £200 million per year, according to reports.

This comes after the Government gave Raine Group the green light to complete the sale process, following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

As per Sportsmail, prospective buyers have been told that there is the potential to more than double the Club's revenue if they complete the purchase.

IMAGO / PA Images

The brochure reportedly also raises the possibility of purchasing Fulham Broadway shopping centre, indicating the site be converted into commercial and residential properties.

Furthermore, Stamford Bridge still does not have a naming rights deal so could become even more profitable as several other top European stadiums have sold rights to their name.

The resurrection of the Super League, which was met with much haste from fans, is also listed as a possible route towards greater revenue as Chelsea search for a seller.

Christian Pulisic has been named in the report too, stating that his commercial value in America is a huge selling point for the football club.

IMAGO / PA Images

The main point, however, is the opportunity to extend Stamford Bridge to provide further revenue.

The UK government reportedly viewed Nick Candy and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as 'serious contenders', however it is unclear as to who the new owners are going to be, with up to 200 interested parties.

It remains to be seen as to who will be preferred ahead of the March 15 deadline for bids to be submitted to Raine Group but the possibilities for the next owners are endless as Chelsea have a real chance to expand and further their reputation.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube