Revealed: John Terry Confronted Rafa Benitez in Front of Chelsea Stars

Demba Ba has revealed that John Terry confronted former Chelsea boss Rafa Benitez regarding his training methods back in 2013.

The news comes after Ba made an admission that it was 'weird' that Benitez was hated by the Chelsea fans, but the Blues never warmed to the Spaniard despite him lifting the UEFA Europea League in half a season with the club.

Speaking to the Athletic, Ba discussed how former Chelsea captain Terry confronted the manager after an FA Cup semi-final loss.

Photo by Cristiano Mazzi / SPP/Sipa USA

He said: “Big players will take responsibility on the pitch but also off it when things don’t go the right way.

"I remember when we lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, Rafa was criticising our lack of intensity after the game. But John Terry went: ‘No gaffer, the problem is that our training lacks intensity.’ Rafa’s training was mostly tactical, but the players wanted it to be more full-blooded.

"So the two of them had a frank exchange of views in front of everyone, and the next day, the whole team got together to talk things through as well. We didn’t lose any more games after that.”

Benitez left Chelsea at the end of the season and was replaced by fan favourite Jose Mourinho, who would bring the good times back and lift the Premier League title just years later, after Ba had departed.

