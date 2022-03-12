Skip to main content
Third Member of Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss Consortium to Buy Chelsea Revealed

Jonathan Goldstein, a London-based property investor and developer, has been revealed to be the third member of the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss to buy Chelsea. 

The Boehly-Wyss group have submitted their offer to buy Chelsea, with the deadline set for March 18, following the sanctions to Roman Abramovich.

The Government gave Raine the green light to push on with a sale, and now it has been revealed that Goldstein, who is from North West London, is part of the Boehly and Wyss' consortium to purchase the Blues, as per Sky.

imago0082943123h

They are believed to have made a bid lower than the £3 billion valuation set by Abramovich. As a result of sanctions, it's unlikely the 55-year-old will get the full asking price. 

Who is Jonathan Goldstein?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He  is co-founder and CEO of the investment firm Cain International, who have assets under management worth $10.8 billion.

Earlier this month, Cain agreed and established a joint venture to invest in UK student accommodation, planning to create a portfolio of around £1.5bn.

Cain is also Chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council, the umbrella body of British Jewry’s central organisations and charities.

Additionally, he is a long-time business partner of Boehly.

More to follow...

imago1010494731h
