Revealed: Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Leading Goals Race Since Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Appointment

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are Chelsea's highest goalscorers under Thomas Tuchel, it has been revealed.

Tuchel was appointed back in January 2021, and Mount and Havertz have been the most prominent in front of goal for the Blues since then.

Havertz scored for the Blues in their 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday night in the Champions League to level up with Mount on six goals.

Six goals in all competitions since the beginning of the year isn't a record to be proud of for the Blues. It shows goals are shared around the team, but nobody is leading the way to take them to the next step.

Romelu Lukaku was brought in to do that, scoring four since his arrival, but he is now sidelined for Chelsea with an ankle injury.

Timo Werner has struggled since his Chelsea arrival last summer, and he too is on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Havertz will now be looked at as the main man to find the net for the Blues. After getting back in on the action with a delicate and neat dink on Wednesday, the German will hope that can kickstart a run of goals.

"It was a good goal," reflected the German following his goal against Malmo.

"Callum did a good assist. The ball was very far, I tried to get it. I knew the goalkeeper would go down, so the only choice I had was to dip it over the keeper. It was good."

Tuchel has now told his team to find solutions without their two most recognised forwards. Mount and Havertz have been doing just that if the statistics are anything to go by, but more, much more, is needed.

The Chelsea boss added: "We need to find solutions. The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on. The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive."

