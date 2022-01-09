Revealed: Lewis Hall Makes History as Youngster Earns Man of the Match on Chelsea Debut

Lewis Hall became the youngest Chelsea player to start an FA Cup tie for the Blues after his impressive debut against Chesterfield on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was handed the Man of the Match award after showing maturity during his debut.

The impressive record shows a lot of promise the young defender, who will hope to have a bright future in Blue.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He set up Romelu Lukaku early on with some fine play down the left-wing before his shot was palmed out by Scott Loach for Andreas Christensen's goal.

As well as this, Hall showed brilliant footwork on the ball as he picked the ball up in his own half before taking on the Chesterfield midfield on several ocassions, much like Antonio Rudiger in the same role.

Speaking after the match, Hall was lost for words over his dream Chelsea debut, which saw him handed the club's Man of the Match award.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "It's a dream come true to be honest. Something I've worked towards since being a kid at the Chelsea academy. I have to thank everyone. My family, the manager and the fans for making me feel welcome and killing the nerves a little bit.

"I've finally achieved what my aim is for Chelsea... I'm just lost for words."

When told by club reporter Lee Parker that he had become the youngest ever Chelsea player to start in the FA Cup, he said: "I didn't know that to be fair! Proud moment obviously. I don't know what to say."

