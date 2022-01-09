Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Lewis Hall Makes History as Youngster Earns Man of the Match on Chelsea Debut

Lewis Hall became the youngest Chelsea player to start an FA Cup tie for the Blues after his impressive debut against Chesterfield on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was handed the Man of the Match award after showing maturity during his debut.

The impressive record shows a lot of promise the young defender, who will hope to have a bright future in Blue.

imago1009015070h

He set up Romelu Lukaku early on with some fine play down the left-wing before his shot was palmed out by Scott Loach for Andreas Christensen's goal.

As well as this, Hall showed brilliant footwork on the ball as he picked the ball up in his own half before taking on the Chesterfield midfield on several ocassions, much like Antonio Rudiger in the same role.

Read More

Speaking after the match, Hall was lost for words over his dream Chelsea debut, which saw him handed the club's Man of the Match award.

imago1009016303h

He said: "It's a dream come true to be honest. Something I've worked towards since being a kid at the Chelsea academy. I have to thank everyone. My family, the manager and the fans for making me feel welcome and killing the nerves a little bit.

"I've finally achieved what my aim is for Chelsea... I'm just lost for words."

When told by club reporter Lee Parker that he had become the youngest ever Chelsea player to start in the FA Cup, he said: "I didn't know that to be fair! Proud moment obviously. I don't know what to say."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008394252h
News

Revealed: Lewis Hall Makes History as Youngster Earns Man of the Match on Chelsea Debut

just now
imago1008795431h
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

30 minutes ago
imago1009014624h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Mateo Kovacic Fitness Updates After Chesterfield Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008826836h (1)
News

'One of The Best Technically I've Seen' - Bettinelli Full of Praise for Chelsea's Kepa

1 hour ago
imago1008930473h
News

Tuchel Praises Youngsters for Performances in Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

2 hours ago
imago1008930473h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Choices for Resting Chelsea Players in 5-1 Win Over Chesterfield

2 hours ago
imago1008394252h
News

Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Talk Over Lewis Hall's Performance in Chelsea's 5-1 Win Over Chesterfield

3 hours ago
imago1008938269h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Tests Positive for Covid-19 During Senegal Duty

3 hours ago