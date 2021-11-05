Revealed: Mason Mount Set for Chelsea Return, Says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Mason Mount is set to return to the Chelsea squad as the Blues face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tuchel's side go into the game top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle 3-0 last week, whilst Burnley sit above the relegation zone following a 3-1 victory at home to Brentford.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the possibility of Mount featuring against Sean Dyche's side.

IMAGO / ActionPlus

When asked about Mount's availability, Tuchel confirmed that he is out with tooth pain.

He said: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill. The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection.

"He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see."

IMAGO / SportsImage

The manager continued to reveal that Mount is available for selection despite the issue not being solved yet.

"He is in the squad for tomorrow," Tuchel continued. "He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube