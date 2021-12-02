Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Revealed: Mason Mount's Impressive Chelsea Statistics After Watford Goal

Author:

Mason Mount's performance against Watford was impressive as he was involved in both goals, bagging the first before setting up Hakim Ziyech's match winner.

The Englishman was the stand-out performer as Chelsea were below par in their 2-1 victory.

And the statistics have highlighted the impressive nature of Mason Mount's performance.

The Blues midfielder registered the most shots of the game for Chelsea, with two. 

The first, a fantastic volley which struck the woodwork and could have opened the scoring before his second strike did infact put Chelsea ahead as Mount finished low into the bottom corner of the Watford net.

He also put in a defensive shift, with two tackles and a clearance as well as winning five duels along with three ball recoveries.

These highlight the work that Mount put in off the ball as Chelsea struggled.

imago1008384017h

Mount's 38 touches showed how important he was to the Blues, with most attacks coming through the Cobham graduate.

After the match the midfielder admitted that he had been working hard on improving his game.

He said: "I’d been looking to get into the box and score more goals so tonight, to get another one and an assist at the end as well - I’m buzzing.”

imago1008384065h
